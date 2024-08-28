Garage in Lockport Township destroyed by fire

A garage in the 300 block of Robson Drive in unincorporated Lockport Township was destroyed by fire late Tuesday night.

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District was called out to the scene around 11:43 p.m. after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the garage and called 911, according to the fire protection district.

The residents were able to safely evacuate their home, according to the fire protection district.

When firefighters arrived at the home they found a detached, two-car garage engulfed in fire, according to the fire protection district.

The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes and contained to the garage, but the structure - and a vehicle inside - was entirely destroyed by the fire, according to the fire protection district.

Crews remained at the scene for an hour and no injuries were reported, according to the fire protection district. The cause of the fire is under investigation.