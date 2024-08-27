Morris sweeps Manteno in volleyball: The Herald-News Moinday Roundup

Monday, August 26
Girls volleyball
Morris 2, Manteno: Morris swept the nonconference match 25-17, 25-18.
Seneca 2, Hall 1: The Irish opened the season with a three-set victory over Hall, 25-15, 15-25, 25-19. Audrey McNabb led the way with 11 kills. Tessa Krull had eight kills and Lainie Olson tallied 20 assists.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grace Christian 0: GSW started the year off with a two-set sweep, 26-24, 25-18. Maddie Simms led the way with five kills, three digs and eight assists. Kayla Scheuber had eight digs, Grace Vitko had three aces, Nina Siano had three kills, three aces and four digs and Liv Siano had four kills and five assists.
Wilmington 2, Grant Park 0: Wilmington swept Grant Park 25-17, 25-15. Rachel Smith led the Wildcats with 10 kills, Maggie Lindsey had three kills, two blocks and an ace. Molly Southall had four kills and two aces.
Boys golf
Seneca wins home invite: The heat kept most outdoor events from happening and shortened the Irish’s invite to nine holes. The Irish came in first with a score of 173. They also had the top three individual finishers in Grant Siegel (42), Keegan Murphy (43) and Ryker Terry (43). Coal City finished second as a team with 190. Culan Lindenmuth led the Coalers with a 43 to finish in fourth.
Girls golf
Seneca takes first at home invite: The Irish took first place with a score of 202 at their home invite. Piper Stenzel took first with a score of 45 and then won on the first playoff hole as Coal City’s Kylee Kennell took second with 45. Shelby Welsh of Seneca took third at 47 while her teammate Camryn Stecken finished fifth at 54. Coal City finished second as a team with 214.