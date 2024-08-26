New family-owned Plainfield OT and speech therapy clinic opens

Sisters Katie Sorg, left, and Maggie Ruzich poses for a photo at their therapy facility PFG Therapy on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

A three-word family motto inspired two Will County sisters to open their own speech and occupational therapy clinic.

Katie Sorg, a speech-language pathologist, and her sister Maggie Ruzich, an occupational therapist, recently opened PFG Therapy at 24037 W. Oak St. in Plainfield.

“We’re able to provide individualized therapies across the lifespan to help people participate in whatever they want,” Sorg said.

PFG is the acronym for Potential for Greatness, a motto their father coined, they said. That motto keeps them focused on a growth mindset and the “potential for greatness” they and their clients both possess, Ruzich said.

“There’s never a problem that’s too big where we can’t find a way to work around it,” Sorg said. “We always work to find the best way to support people to do all the things they want to do, no matter what the challenge is.”

PFG Therapy offers a variety of speech-language pathology services and occupational therapy services for children and adults. This includes support and help with assistive technology and services to help older adults function independently, according to the PFG website.

PFG Therapy includes a full kitchen to help adult clients work on life skills Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Sorg and Ruzich’s mission is to “support children, adults and their families [to] grow and reach their full potential to communicate, learn, play and meet their daily needs through quality and engaging therapeutic services and family education,” according to the PRG Therapy website.

Services can be provided in the home or the PFG Therapy clinic, according to the PFG Therapy website.

“Because services are lacking in our area, we like to keep our services broad,” Ruzich said, later adding, “We are hopeful that we will continue to grow.”.

Sorg has worked with children and adults in private and school settings and is certified in autism spectrum disorders and assistive technology. Ruzich has worked with children and adults in a variety of areas.

Maggie Ruzich plays with her 4-year-old daughter Joey on a therapy swing that helps young clients develop balance skills at PFG Therapy in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Over time, they plan to add more therapists and equipment to provide additional services. For instance, PFG Therapy can’t help someone with a severe swallowing need because they don’t have the equipment for it.

“That is something we’re hoping to provide,” Ruzich said. “Just not right now.”

But that doesn’t mean clients needing those services shouldn’t start with PFG Therapy.

“We are offering free screenings and can talk with them about what their service needs are,” Ruzich said. “And [we’ll discuss] whether we’re able to do it or refer to someone who can if we are unable.”

PFG Therapy will avoid a “cookie-cutter scheduling system,” she said.

Maggie Ruzich works the front desk at her business PFG Therapy on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

“We will provide what your family members need,” Ruzich said. “And we will be flexible.”

She and Sorg always planned to start their own clinic. Ruzich and Sorg wanted to control services and scheduling and creatively tailor therapy to their clients’ needs, they said.

“In the classroom, you don’t get to spend as much time with each individual kid,” Sorg said.

Ruzich said that, so far, neither she nor Sorg have encountered a challenge they couldn’t solve.

Various therapy equipment for young clients hangs on the wall at PFG Therapy on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

“If someone has mobility issues, there’s always some way to adapt the activity so they can participate and still do what they enjoy,” Sorg said. “An artist who has a hard time using her hands can get past that barrier by adapting the way she holds a paintbrush.”

For more information and details on the specific services PFG Therapy provides, call 815-905-7028 or visit pfgtherapy.com.