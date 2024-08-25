Plainfield to give update on 143rd Street extension project

The village of Plainfield will hold an informational meeting on the 143rd Street east extension Wednesday.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Village Hall and will focus on the details of the project, the construction schedule and what to expect during construction.

According to the village, construction will begin after Labor Day. Village staff as well as the design and construction teams will be at the meeting and available for questions, the village said.

The village officially broke ground on the 143rd Street Corridor project earlier this year.

The 143rd Street Corridor improvements will complete the road connections from Ridge Road to Route 126. The corridor improvements aim to alleviate congestion in the downtown area, expedite travel time, improve safety and promote responsible growth.

Improvements began this year with the west extension (from Ridge Road to Steiner Road) and the east extension (from Route 59 to Route 126), according to the village.

The project also is expected to improve the village’s connectivity to the surrounding area.

The extension project has received more than $50 million in grant funding through various federal, state and local organizations because of the influence it will have on regional transportation, according to the village.