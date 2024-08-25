Check out these Will County area fall festivals

Plainfield Central Marching Band partakes in the 71st Annual Plainfield Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Plainfield. The 2024 homecoming parade and celebration will be Sept. 28. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The 56th annual Frankfort Fall Festival returns from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, featuring over 300 artisans from around the United States exhibiting their products and services. Many of Frankfort’s local organizations will also collaborate in sponsoring special events highlighting Frankfort Fall Festivities. Admission is free and there is everything from carnival rides to main stage entertainment for attendees to enjoy.

The carnival will be open from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2. It will open from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 5 p.m. Monday. After 5 p.m., anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older. Each adult over 21 may supervise a total of four attendees under 18. Individuals under 18 will not be admitted without an adult.

For more information or a complete listing of scheduled events, visit frankfortchamber.com/2024-frankfort-fall-festival.

The Frankfort Chamber of Commerce’s float at the Frankfort Fall Festival parade in 2020. This year's festival returns from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. (Christine Muilenburg)

The Lemont Keepataw Day Parade and Fun Fest kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, with the parade leaving from the corner of Stephen and Main streets. The parade will continue down Main, make a right at Turnabout up to Illinois Street and conclude at the corner of Illinois and Lemont streets.

The Fun Fest will directly follow the parade and remain open until 11 p.m. in downtown Lemont, featuring live bands, food vendors, an artisan market, a kids’ corner and more.

The Morris Beer Festival will feature drinks from approximately 50 breweries, live musical acts and food vendors from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

The Morris Beer Festival will feature drinks from approximately 50 breweries, live musical acts and food vendors from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris. (Aren Hanson)

Attendees at least 21 years of age who have pre-purchased a festival pass will be issued a lanyard and commemorative 5-ounce sample glass at the event entrance. Attendees who did not pre-purchase a pass may buy one at the entrance gate. Those who wish to enter the festival grounds but do not wish to partake in beer sampling may purchase a $10 non-drinking wristband, but must still be older than 21.

Lockport Township Park District’s Military History Weekend will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, at Dellwood Park, 325 Parkview Lane in Lockport. The attendance fee for the event will be $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12, seniors 55 and older and veterans.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at lockportpark.org/mhw or by calling 815-838-1183.

The Joliet Latino Economic Development Association’s annual music and food festival will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

For a listing of local artists, food vendors and shops participating in the event, visit jolietleda.org/fiesta.

Romeoville holds its Founder’s Day parade on Sunday, Sept. 15. The parade steps off at 2 p.m. at 900 W. Romeo Road. This year’s parade theme is “Peace, Love and Happiness.” Prizes will be awarded for multiple categories.

Join the Wilmington Park District for a community farmers market from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at 315 N. Water St. in Wilmington, featuring local goods like honey, baked goods, flowers and more. Live music and food trucks will also be on-site.

A soldier runs for cover during the World War II battle re-enactment at Lockport Military History Days at Dellwood Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Bring the whole family for games, Lemont Tractor Club hay rides, a DJ, library storytime, and food for purchase at this free community event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lemont Township Community Center, 1115 Warner Ave. in Lemont.

Parking for the event will be at Old Quarry with free hay ride transportation to the event grounds.

Celebrate the season at the Downtown Plainfield Fall Artisan Market at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Sanctuary Events, 24216 Lockport St. in Plainfield. Explore the creativity of 35 local crafters and vendors, offering unique, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items.

Savor warm fall foods and enjoy a drink from a full bar as you stroll through the market on a day of shopping, delicious food and community spirit.

The Grundy County Corn Festival is celebrating its 75th year in 2024. Celebrate the rich agricultural history of Grundy County from Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 29, with a farm fair, craft shows, a carnival, a parade, live music and tons of food on Liberty Street in downtown Morris.

A full listing of events, vendors and more can be found at cornfestival.org.

The Grundy County Corn Festival is celebrating its 75th year in 2024 (Allison Selk)

Join the Lemont Park District for a fun fall event with food vendors, a beer tent, hay rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, a kid’s zone, a pie-eating contest and more from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Centennial Park, 16028 W. 127th St. in Lemont.

Enjoy a spooky night out in downtown Joliet with entertainment, food and spirits from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Joliet City Center Partnership, 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Local ghost stories, psychics, mini haunted houses, ghost hunters, aura readings, live music and haunted tours of the Rialto are just some of the planned activities. For a full list, visit jolietccp.com/spirits.