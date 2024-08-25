Candidate petition packets available for 2025 Will County local elections

Lockport, Crest Hill, and Plainfield have mayoral elections coming up on April 1, 2025 as well as races for multiple alderman/trustee seats. (Sandy Bressner)

Will County — As the national election cycle enters into its final stretch for 2024 with early voting beginning next month, the cycle for municipal elections in Illinois for 2025 has just started. On Aug. 20, paperwork packets for individuals seeking to run for city offices throughout the state were officially released, marking the beginning of local campaign efforts.

Lockport, Crest Hill, and Plainfield have mayoral elections coming up on April 1, 2025 as well as races for multiple alderman/trustee seats.

Petitions to run for an office in any of the three municipalities must be submitted to local election officials with the appropriate information and signatures between 9 a.m. Nov. 12 and 5 p.m. Nov. 18.

Lockport

In the city of Lockport, the term of Mayor Steven Streit, who has served since 2013, is set to expire in 2025.

Additionally, City Treasurer David Palya and City Clerk Kathleen Gentile both need to run for reelection if they plan to continue in their positions past April.

Half of Lockport’s eight aldermen also will need to seek new four-year terms this spring. Every two years one of the two alderman from each ward comes up for reelection. In 2025, they are Patrick McDonald, Christina Bergbower, Renee Saban and Susan King, who was appointed to the role earlier this year to fill the vacancy of resigned alderman Patrick Sheehan.

Plainfield

In Plainfield Village President John Argoudelis’ first term will expire in spring. He said he plans to run for reelection.

Additionally, three of the village’s six trustees, Patricia Kalkanis, Cally Larson and Tom Ruane, will need to campaign if they choose to remain on the Village Board.

Crest Hill

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman’s fourth term in office is expiring in April. He was first elected mayor in 2009, after more than a decade as 1st Ward alderman. In an email to the Herald-News, he confirmed he will seek a fifth term.

In addition to Soliman, City Clerk Christine Vershay-Hall and Treasurer Glen Conklin will have their offices up for election.

Crest Hill has four of its eight aldermanic seats up for grabs in 2025. One seat is available in each of the four wards for the scheduled four-year term, and a special election is being held in Ward 1 for a two-year term to fill the vacancy left by the April death of Alderman John Vershay. The four-year seats which are up for election in spring are currently held by Scott Dyke, Darrell Jefferson, Mark Cipiti, and Nate Albert.

Aside from Soliman and Argoudelis, it is is unknown how many officials will run for reelection in the three cities.