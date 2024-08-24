Isle a la Cache in Romeoville features contemporary Native American culture traveling exhibit

Indige-Facts will be an ongoing program running from Saturday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Isle a la Cache, 501 E. Romeo Road, is part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Indige-Facts features facts about contemporary Native Americans, and the traveling exhibit covers topics ranging from accepted terminology and population size to the sovereign rights of Native people.

Indige-Facts can help educate visitors on contemporary Native life in the U.S. This exhibition is on loan from the Mitchell Museum of the American Indian in Evanston and is brought to Isle a la Cache Museum through the support of the Nature Foundation of Will County, according to the forest preserve district.

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian has set out to share information about Native Americans with the public through Indige-Facts, Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Ernest M. Whiteman III said.

Whiteman will give a presentation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. He is a Northern Arapaho filmmaker, artist, writer and media educator.

Whiteman will discuss the many representations of Native Americans in media, how far back these depictions go and how these representations inform audiences’ perceptions of Native people and issues. The program is for those ages 18 and older.

Registration is required by Thursday, Sept. 19, by calling 815-722-9301.

The Isle a la Cache Museum is an accessible facility. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this program should submit a request online no later than 48 hours before the program.

Hours for the museum and exhibit are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.