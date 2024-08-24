5 tips for dining with dogs in Will County

Boston terriers Lucy, top left clockwise, Bella, Phoebe and Tilly eat their pet meal at McBride’s on 52 on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Thinking of heading out with your pooch to a dog-friendly Will County restaurant?

Whether you’re practiced at doggie dining or planning Fido’s first experience, consider these five tips before you head out the door.

Call in advance

Even if reservations aren’t required, it’s good to call ahead and see if the venue has room for another dog, said Jackie Daley, general manager at Trails Edge Brewing Co. in Frankfort.

Include your dog’s name in the reservation. Oftentimes, the dog’s name is easier to remember than its owner’s name, Daley said.

“Bandit is one of our regulars,” Daley said. “He makes a reservation for every Wednesday night.”

Jamie Littel, owner of Moe Joe’s in Plainfield, said Moe Joe’s doesn’t take reservations for its patio. But the same protocol applies for anyone who wants patio seating on busy days.

“They wait outside with their dog, just like other patrons do,” Littel said.

Dogs should be leashed and well-behaved

Randy Schobert, director of operations at Major Threat Restaurant Group – which includes Chop’d and Craft’d in Plainfield – said owners should bring their dogs only if the dogs are “well-behaved, calm around strangers and comfortable in social settings.”

Both Craft’d and Chop'd in Plainfield offer the Bird Dog Chicken (grilled chicken breast with brown rice and six bones) to its canine customers. (Photo provided by Craft'd)

Dave Harris, owner and operator of Backroads Burger & Bar in Plainfield, said dogs should do well with both “pups and people.”

“So that the patio can be a safe space for everyone,” Harris said.

Dogs that are practicing their social skills might do better at lunch than dinner, Littel said.

“Lunch is a less busy time. The patio will not be full then,” Littel said. “Or bring them in the middle of the afternoon before the dinner rush.”

I’ve been here seven years, and we’ve never had any problems.” — Jackie Daley, general manager at Trails Edge Brewing Co. in Frankfort

Bathroom breaks

Schobert suggested that owners walk their dogs before arriving to avoid any accidents.

Littel agreed but added, “I’ve never had a problem with a dog going to the bathroom on the patio.”

Health and vaccinations

Schobert said owners should make sure their dogs are healthy and current on vaccinations before bringing them to a restaurant.

Lucy, the Boston terrier of McBride’s on 52 owner Tracy Stary, waits at a table Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Respect for other diners

Keep in mind that not everyone is comfortable around dogs, Schobert said. Owners should keep their dogs close to their tables and not allow them to approach other diners or their pets without the diners’ permission, he said. A short leash will keep dogs close and under control.

Daley feels most owners use common sense in this area.

“I’ve been here seven years,” Daley said, “and we’ve never had any problems.”