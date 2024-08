Joliet police officers block off Silver Leaf Drive between Meadow Lilly Drive and Forestview Drive in Joliet as a shelter-in-place order was issued early afternoon on Thursday, Aug 22, 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A shelter in place order was issued at a west side neighborhood in Joliet in response to a report of man possibly armed with a gun, police said.

Officers have arrived on Thursday at the 500 block of Silver Falls Street for a report of the potentially armed man, according to the Joliet Police Department.