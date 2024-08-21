Will County Board OKs permit for Plainfield’s Ashraf Farmhouse event center plans

The Will County Seal on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Will County Office Building in Joliet, Ill. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

The Ashraf Farmhouse in Plainfield plans to add an event center.

The Will County Board last week approved a special use permit for a rural event center at the Ashraf Farmhouse.

Owner Ifty Ashraf said the event center is a feature he plans to add to the location along with a grove for fruit picking for the public.

“In the next three years, I plan to have tree picking for the community,” Ashraf said.

Ashraf, an engineer by profession, described much of his work on the farm as “experimental.” But he does sell eggs from the farm, and he keeps bees.

The Ashraf Farmhouse is located at 25640 W. 119th St.

“This is all experimental now,” he said “We’re going to take that to the next level.”

