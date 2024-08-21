Vehicle crashes into Joliet funeral home after evading SUV

A car crashed into the Farkas Funeral Home in Joliet on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 . According to a witness only the driver suffered minor injuries. (Gary Middendorf)

A driver crashed into a funeral home on Wednesday in Joliet after evading an SUV that was traveling into the path of her vehicle, police said.

The 84-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Malibu that crashed straight into Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St., suffered only minor injuries in the incident, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

As of about 11:10 a.m., the woman’s vehicle remained about five feet into the building, English said. City inspectors are on scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the funeral home.

Officers first responded to the crash at 9 a.m. Wednesday, English said.

Officers learned the woman’s vehicle was initially traveling west on West Jefferson Street and approaching Essington Road, English said.

As the woman’s vehicle approached the intersection, an “unknown” SUV that was traveling east on West Jefferson Street turned left toward the northbound lanes of Essington Road, English said.

English said police believe the 84-year-old woman “took evasive action” to avoid crashing into the SUV.

The woman’s vehicle crossed Essington Road and left the roadway on the west side of the street, English said.

However, the woman’s vehicle continued through the parking lot of Farkas Funeral Home and crashed into the south wall of the funeral home, English said.