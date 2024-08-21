Tournament of Roses president to visit Lincoln-Way Marching Band this weekend

Flag bearers lead the Lincoln-Way Marching Band in the Manhattan Labor Day Parade on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 in Manhattan. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Ahead of the Lincoln-Way Marching Band’s performance in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California in January, Tournament of Roses president Ed Morales will visit the community this week.

Morales will tour all three high schools - Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central and Lincoln-Way West -attend fundraising events and participate in the band’s annual Community Night.

LWMB will host a benefit from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, to welcome Morales. Tickets for the event are $50 per person and include dinner catered by Gatto’s of New Lenox. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the marching band. Tickets are available here.

The Frankfort Flower Cottage will host a welcome benefit from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, which will include drinks and a buffet by Cafe Milan and Enrico’s. There will be a silent auction with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the marching band.

Community Night will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln-Way East. This will be the culminating event of Morales’ visit and will include a preview of the LWMB field show. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for concessions, raffles and seating. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.