2 cats perish in Plainfield fire that caused $75,000 in damage to residence

By Felix Sarver
Two cats perished in a fire that caused about $75,000 in damages to a Plainfield residence.

About 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters with the Plainfield Fire Protection District responded in less than two minutes to a 911 call of a kitchen fire at a residence at Rivercrest Drive, according to Mark Reynolds, deputy chief of the fire protection district.

Firefighters arrived at the one story, single-family home and quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen, Reynolds said.

A resident in her 20s was able to escape with a dog before firefighters arrived, Reynolds said. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation, he said.

But after firefighters ventilated the residence and searched it, they found two cats that “perished as a result of the fire,” Reynolds said.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable and it sustained about $75,000 in damages, Reynolds said.

Investigators with the fire protection district determined the cause of the fire was accidental, Reynolds said.

