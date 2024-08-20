Will County Fair opens Wednesday in Peotone

The Will County Fair and World Championship Rodeo Aug. 26, 2018, at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone. This photo, shot by Herald-News Photo Editor Eric Ginnard, placed first in the Illinois Press Associations' General News Photo category. The 2024 Annual Will County Fair opens Wednesday. (Eric Ginnard)

The 121st annual Will County Fair kicks off Wednesday with $1 gate admission per person and $1 carnival rides.

Gate admission is $6 Thursday through Sunday. The Will County Fair is located along Peotone Wilmington Road, slightly more than one mile east of Interstate 57 exit 327. Free parking is onsite.

Will County Fair highlights include the Demolition Derby, Monster Truck Show and Scramble Race & Derby. Purchase tickets for those events at bit.ly/WillCountyFairTickets. Advance tickets are not available for the Tractor Pull & Rodeo.

The baby show will be held Sunday for babies ages six months through 36 months, Entry deadline is 8 p.m. Saturday. An original birth certificate must accompany each entry.

Attendees may enjoy Bingo and live entertainment (with family friendly options) every day of the fair. Bingo is from 1:30 to 10 p.m. in the tent behind the Ferris Wheel. The beer garden opens Thursday – and wristbands for the carnival are $35 on Thursday for Ride-A-Thon Night.

The following are not allowed at the Will County Fair: pets, golf carts, UTVs and ATVs, according to the Will County Fair Association Facebook page.

For a full list of activities and more information, visit willcountyfair.org.