Lockport to review parking agreement for Hell’s Gate Haunted House

Lockport — The Lockport City Council will be reviewing this week a plan to approve a contract with Legacy Events to use a portion of the city-owned Chevron property for haunted house parking the next several years.

In 2021, the city approved a three-year rental agreement with the operators of the Hell’s Gate Haunted House on Canal Road to use the property for parking during its fall operating season.

The city is now considering a four-year extension to the agreement which would bring the use of the parking lot to the end of the current haunted house lease agreement.

The agreement would apply to the haunted house from 2024 to 2027, but would be severable within 90 days if a permanent development was found for the site.

In lieu of a rental fee, the city would request an additional $1 be added to the price per ticket of the haunted house to pay for maintenance of the site.

The city council will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall, 222 E. 9th St.