Lockport starts planning for 2025 road work

Lockport — The Lockport City Council will discuss Wednesday approval of a contract with CivilTech Engineering Services to prepare design and Illinois Department of Transportation permitting documents for a roadwork project intended for 2025.

If approved, the contract for the engineering services will cost $60,302.40 and will apply to improvements to 3rd Street, from State Street west and on 6th Street from State Street west.

The project is expected to include installation of curb and gutters along State Street, removal of the west leg of 3rd Street, removal of the 3rd Street pavement west of State, restoration of the 3rd Street right-of-way.

It is also is expected to include reconstruction of the 6th Street pavement east of the railroad right-of-way, and increasing the curb radius at the northwest corner of 6th and State Street to improve truck turning traffic.

The contract also will include work to take pavement cores for streets slated for the 2025 resurfacing project.

This need for a contractor on this project is unique, as the city documents state that it plans to do most of the roadwork plans and document preparation in-house.

The city council will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall, 222 E. 9th St.