Get up close to bats and enjoy a campfire at Hammel Woods in Shorewood

Watch as bats emerge from their sleeping quarters to hunt during a Bat Night Hike for Adults on Aug. 30 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hammel Woods in Shorewood. ____________ (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week for Aug. 26. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fireside Trivia: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Monee Reservoir, Monee Township. Grab your friends and bring a drink (wine or beer) for a night of science and nature trivia. Play solo or as a team. Bring a phone or tablet to play with Kahoot. Free, ages 21 or older. Register by Aug. 27.

Bat Night for Adults: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Hammel Woods – Route 59 Access, Shorewood. Explore the habitat of local bat species and watch bats emerge from their sleeping quarters to go out on their nightly hunt. Bring a camp chair and something to drink (beer or wine only) for a campfire. Register by Aug. 28. Free, ages 21 or older.

Hike Kankakee Sands Under the Stars: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Kankakee Sands Preserve, Custer Township. Hike the preserve at night and learn what makes it so unique. Free, all ages. Register by Aug. 29.

Wonders of Will County – Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township. Explore one of the few remaining savanna woodlands in Will County. Free, ages 10 or older. Register by Aug. 24.