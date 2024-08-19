Frankfort teen killed in crash identified by coroner

A Frankfort teen who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mokena has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Courtney Miller, 18, was pronounced dead at 12:22 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Illinois Route 30 and Owens Road in Mokena, according to the coroner’s office.

Miller was a passenger in a Camaro who died as “result of a motor vehicle crash,” coroner officials said.

Officers first responded to the crash involving a Camaro and a Land Rover at 10:14 p.m. Thursday.

An 18-year-old female teen drove the Camaro and Scott Hersted, 47, of Mokena, drove the Land Rover, said Mokena Police Chief Brian Benton.

Hersted was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left.

“It is believed that the occupants of the Camaro were not wearing seatbelts,” Benton said.

Benton said initial indications from witnesses and from the driver of the Land Rover was that the Land Rover was traveling west on Illinois Route 30, also known as Lincoln Highway, in the lane to turn left onto southbound Owens Road.

The Camaro was traveling east on Lincoln Highway.

Both vehicles had the green light and the Land Rover turned left into the path of the Camaro, Benton said. Hersted was not injured.