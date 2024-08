Traffic is backed up along Interstate 55 near Joliet as lanes are blocked off following debris falling from the I-55 bridge on Monday, Aug. 19. 2024. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Failing debris from an interstate bridge has led to lane closures in Joliet, police said.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Joliet police officials announced all lanes of Black Road are closed between Northeast Frontage Road and Bronk Road because of “falling debris from the interstate bridge onto Interstate 55.”

Illinois Department of Transportation crews clean up debris that fell off the bridge over Interstate 55 in Joliet on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. All lanes of Black Road were closed between Northeast Frontage Road and Bronk Road. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

“State authorities are en route to inspect the bridge,” police said.

Police officials plan to provide further updates.