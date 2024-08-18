Will County property transfers: March 4 to Aug. 31, 2024

Will County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Bolingbrook

Christine M. Anderson to Theodore Starcevich, Residence at 148 Bedford Road, Bolingbrook, $230,000, May 7.

Anthony V. Lucarelli to Daniel Joseph Wilson and Analise Gale Cannon, Residence at 316 Lacrosse Drive, Bolingbrook, $292,000, July 9.

Salvador Garduno to Samantha Guzman, Residence at 344 Ozark Drive, Bolingbrook, $295,000, June 12.

Terri Kroupa to Joseph Michael Agius and Arelys Aponte, Residence at 346 Highknob Road, Bolingbrook, $425,000, June 3.

Mastercraft Properties Tam Joh to Sohinderjit Singh and Simranjit S. Sohal, Residence at 109 Olympic Drive, Bolingbrook, $216,200, July 18.

Linda Rodrigues to Mohammed Saad M. Deriwala and Mohammed Yunoos A. Deriwala, Residence at 373 Foster Way, Bolingbrook, $445,000, June 28.

James G. Mcgrath to Timothy Borneman and Ashlie Fischer, Residence at 237 Windsor Drive, Bolingbrook, $355,500, June 20.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Deepak and Rakhi Jain, Residence at 2211 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $487,162, July 9.

Timothy C. Doughney Jr. to Cassandra Lin Herrera and Evaristo Jr. Herrera, Residence at 1063 Ridgewood Drive, Bolingbrook, $325,000, June 11.

Jeffrey M. Hohlman to Julian and Amanda Hoshell, Residence at 1930 Norwich Lane, Bolingbrook, $590,000, July 10.

Ana M. Favela to Christopher Baker and Carol Keene Baker, Residence at 129 Springleaf Drive, Bolingbrook, $300,000, July 15.

Rita Holman to Joshua Kim and Yawen Lin, Residence at 414 Van Gogh Circle, Bolingbrook, $300,000, June 27.

Will County Sheriff to Qasim and Asma Rashid, Residence at 254 Thornhurst Road, Bolingbrook, $256,001, April 1.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Nithin Bandaru and Madhushri Siri Gudem, Residence at 2156 Bent Grass Way, Bolingbrook, $823,615, July 10.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Mit Shah, Residence at 2227 Ryegrass Lane, Bolingbrook, $514,679, July 12.

Rubina Chohan to Ana Laura Antonio Murillo and Brandon Axel Antonio, Residence at 423 Greentree Lane, Bolingbrook, $205,000, July 1.

Braidwood

Patricia Mora to Robert J. and Jenna T. Miller, Residence at 239 W. Brian Lane, Braidwood, $275,000, June 4.

David Spielbauer to Brian Blessen and Hannah Jo Blessen, Residence at 108 N. Office St., Braidwood, $275,000, July 15.

Richard E. Goudie to William R. and Kathy R. Crutchfield, Residence at 343 Oak St., Braidwood, $281,000, June 27.

Channahon

Bruce A. Graham Trust to Christine M. Ward, Residence at 25937 S. Cobblestone Lane, Channahon, $350,000, July 8.

GDP Homes II LLC to Trevor Richard Sampson and Hilly Nicole Deckelman, Residence at 24418 S. St. Peters Drive, Channahon, $383,465, June 20.

David F. Cavanaugh to Kevin M. and Heather L. Debelak, Residence at 22845 S. Patricia Lane, Channahon, $550,000, July 17.

Rolando Garcia to Dillon Smith and Shelby Adams, Residence at 25807 S. Woodrush Way, Channahon, $360,000, July 10.

Crest Hill

Bruce Clayton Mills to Sergio Maya, Residence at 21359 Carlton St., Crest Hill, $250,000, July 19.

Bank of New York Mellon Truste to Alby and Sheeha Keneth, Residence at 1939 Cara Drive, Crest Hill, $280,000, July 9.

Kathleen K. Grush to Kimberly J. Lovejoy, Residence at 16174 Seneca Lake Circle, Crest Hill, $360,000, July 12.

Syed H. Bokhari to Alexis Soto, Residence at 1428 Berta Drive, Crest Hill, $245,000, June 14.

Midway Exchange Trs 1 LLC to Lizbeth Esquivel Cortez, Residence at 1839 Burry Circle Drive, Crest Hill, $170,000, July 5.

Nick Dukovac to Dustin S. Stalowy, Residence at 1531 Pioneer Road 8, Crest Hill, $100,000, June 24.

Maria E. Angeles to Alyssa J. Pinto, Residence at 1912 N. Hickory St., Crest Hill, $242,500, July 12.

Michael P. Symoczko to Juan J. Martinez and Eunice E. Hernandez, Residence at 2021 Leness Lane, Crest Hill, $260,000, July 1.

Frankfort

Weaver Trust to Nicolette A. Youngren and Bryan C. Gorman, Residence at 22420 Pine Ridge Drive, Frankfort, $520,000, July 2.

Wendy Boneau to Nicholas A. and Lisa J. Durkin, Residence at 325 Wisconsin Road, Frankfort, $440,000, June 27.

Dominick A. Anco to William Jay Curtin and Martha A. Curtin, Residence at 21248 S. 80th Ave., Frankfort, $284,000, June 29.

Bruce Davis to Steven and Valerie Davis, Residence at 21227 Brittany Drive, Frankfort, $550,000, July 23.

Joseph F. Zulfer to Daniel Seguin, Residence at 21161 S. 79th Ave., Frankfort, $400,000, July 1.

Carrie A. Guendling to Vincent Franchetti and Kortney Chase, Residence at 19833 S. Edinburgh Lane, Frankfort, $265,000, July 3.

Shouciar Trust to Gene and Michelle C. Baerwolf, Residence at 10874 Pioneer Trail, Frankfort, $605,000, July 19.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Grzegorz Ciszek, Residence at 20007 Brendan St., Frankfort, $85,000, March 4.

Homer Glen

Robert L. White to Christopher Figus, Residence at 13739 W. Ironwood Circle, Homer Glen, $375,500, July 23.

Pratl Trust to Asad Suleman, Residence at 13539 Lost Boy Lane, Homer Glen, $500,000, July 8.

Gidley Trust to Paul Abdenour, Residence at 13749 W. Birchwood Drive, Homer Glen, $356,900, June 27.

Josep Vlahovic to Cortny Pozdal and Eric Michael Pozdal, Residence at 15640 W. 151st St., Homer Glen, $535,000, June 26.

Philip B. Ackland to Thomas J. and Tracy L. Palenik, Residence at 17602 W. Driftwood Court, Homer Glen, $600,000, June 13.

Jan Roczkowski to Iveta Vidugiryte, Residence at 15754 S. Will Cook Road, Homer Glen, $409,900, June 27.

Zeikus Trust to James M. and Clare R. Keating, Residence at 14353 S. Provencal Drive, Homer Glen, $419,000, July 11.

Joliet

Mark H. Faragoi to Juan Boria and Luz M. Garcia, Residence at 1307 Howland Drive, Joliet, $357,000, May 3.

Patrick M. Jones to Nikko R. Gray, Residence at 216 Madison St. 3d, Joliet, $124,000, July 1.

Ratna Kapur to Blake Day and Ie Ling Day, Residence at 216 Madison St. 2a, Joliet, $140,900, July 11.

Faye Global Enterprises LLC to Alejandra Duran Pina, Residence at 213 Parks Ave., Joliet, $180,000, July 15.

Corey Baynard to Zachary Tyler Baker, Residence at 1414 Legacy Pointe Blvd., Joliet, $400,000, May 7.

Noah H. Tyree to Dawn Ferrara, Residence at 4318 Odonohue Drive, Joliet, $315,000, June 19.

Jill M. Stapay to Maximiliano Salinas and Esmeralda Colmenero, Residence at 1008 Mission Blvd., Joliet, $330,000, July 17.

Nacho Remodeling LLC to Waisim Y. Martin, Residence at 1909 Addleman St., Joliet, $345,000, July 19.

James McNamara to Ellen Dawson, Residence at 1405 Dearborn St., Joliet, $199,900, July 5.

Ashley M. Strike to Laura A. Puleo, Residence at 408 Holland Drive, Joliet, $337,000, July 9.

Fidela G. De Lucio to Sual and Rosa Ramirez, Residence at 315 Willow Ave., Joliet, $190,000, July 12.

Glen R. Stateman to Vanessa Velasco and Rodrigo Puentes Lozano, Residence at 3119 September Drive, Joliet, $340,000, July 1.

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Humberto Ruiz Mendoza, Residence at 1305 Burry St., Joliet, $295,000, May 3.

David J. Goodson to Michael Anthony Flores and Nataly Renteria, Residence at 3106 Gloria Lane, Joliet, $311,000, June 21.

Boris Barta to Eduardo Garcia and Francisca Torres, Residence at 3708 Fiday Road, Joliet, $385,000, June 28.

Luis Sanchez to Daisy Corona, Residence at 3824 Pathfinder Lane, Joliet, $275,000, June 22.

Dariusz J. Gornikowski to Olivia Raber and Bryant Espino, Residence at 3844 Pathfinder Lane, Joliet, $276,000, June 7.

Eduardo Andrade to Stephanie Garcia Cedano, Residence at 119 Saint Jude Ave., Joliet, $230,000, July 9.

James Guerine to Claudia Martinez, Residence at 3366 Windsor Lane, Joliet, $261,900, July 18.

Alexis Vuckovich to Israel Perez Lopez and Vianey Sanchez, Residence at 1020 N. Prairie Ave., Joliet, $250,000, July 9.

Augustus Group LLC Series Mari to Heidy Turcios, Residence at 121 E. Webster St., Joliet, $355,000, June 27.

Jeffrey G. Brick to Christensen Leon Dyhr, Residence at 1019 Christine Court, Joliet, $280,000, July 12.

Jose L. Amezcua Rodriguez to Jose A. Noriega and Claudia P. Alvarado, Residence at 2435 Garden St., Joliet, $222,000, June 6.

Judicial Sales Corp. to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 418 Walnut St., Joliet, $67,915, Aug. 31.

Luis Quinones to Shawn Barga, Residence at 1210 Edgerton Drive, Joliet, $281,000, July 16.

Saleem Mohammed to Martin Oliveros, Residence at 418 Walnut St., Joliet, $73,000, July 15.

Daniel J. Hischier to Janet K. Traven, Residence at 4209 Doe Court, Joliet, $286,000, June 20.

Jeremy D. Rodela to Mariah A. Rios, Residence at 406 S. Reed St., Joliet, $190,000, June 10.

Lemont

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Richard and Janice Sliwa, Residence at 325 Ashbury Place, Lemont, $475,000, June 20.

Robert J. Politza to Michael and Wanda Quatrochi, Residence at 369 Fourth St., Lemont, $875,000, June 18.

Nishad P. Joseph to Hayssam Hassaballa and Marwa Mohamadien, Residence at 16632 Windsor Court, Lemont, $822,500, June 12.

Patricia L. Bracken to Rachel and Bryan J. Revor, Residence at 15940 New Ave., Lemont, $170,000, July 1.

Briar Patch Lane LLC to Kathy Grele and Tony Kunkel, Residence at 13267 Briar Patch Lane, Lemont, $687,500, June 12.

Brian R. Bergthold to Alexander Stewart McKenzie and Christina McKenzie, Residence at 14256 Lacey Drive, Lemont, $555,000, July 9.

Marquette Bank Trustee to Brian Green, Residence at 13845 Dixon Way, Lemont, $806,000, June 24.

Lori Predovich to Jillian T. Wheeler, Residence at 1320 Ashbury Drive, Lemont, $452,500, June 24.

Lockport

Chiquet Trust to Ronald A. Shutts and Karen L. Gana, Residence at 16502 W. Courtside Drive, Lockport, $580,000, June 17.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Michael Bernard Miller and Crystal Miller, Residence at 16515 S. Farmington Lane, Lockport, $511,180, July 22.

Michael J. Gallardo to Christopher Carney, Residence at 1109 E. Division St., Lockport, $205,000, June 18.

Jennifer E. Czerniak to Maggie Roberts and Joseph E. Harzich Trust, Residence at 16022 Golfview Drive, Lockport, $305,000, July 10.

Zupancic Trust to Paul and Bonnie M. Zupancic, Residence at 1014 Maple Court, Lockport, $175,000, July 15.

Michael A. Duffek Jr. to John J. Crowley, Residence at 17415 Yakima Drive C, Lockport, $240,500, July 17.

Kyle D. Hansen to Tegan M. Donahue, Residence at 17435 Jordan Lane, Lockport, $283,000, June 21.

Johanna E. Miller to Mark D. and Margaret T. Wojtulewicz, Residence at 17232 Fontana Lane, Lockport, $330,000, July 5.

George M. Mills to Camerino Pasindo Llanos and M. De Jesus Duran Delgado, Residence at 123 Riley Ave., Lockport, $160,000, June 28.

Margaret Coleman to Joseph Benedict Kus and Ashley Donisch, Residence at 15926 W. Ridge St., Lockport, $320,000, July 18.

Manhattan

Joseph E. Chesser to Tyler Godrey, Residence at 24232 S. Schoolhouse Road, Manhattan, $605,000, July 24.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Krystine Lynn Franceschina and Rick Dino Franceschina, Residence at 15110 W. Winchester Lane, Manhattan, $399,990, July 22.

Stroh Trust to Noah Keefe and Veronica Delaine, Residence at 11531 W. Pauling Road, Manhattan, $265,000, July 16.

Distinctive Homebuilders Limited to Dylan P. Engelgau, Residence at 14030 W. John St., Manhattan, $652,447, July 22.

Upward America Southeast REIT to Jaden Vanderbent, Residence at 15024 W. Quincy Circle, Manhattan, $265,000, July 2.

Minooka

Amanda K. Bello to Jillian R. Carpenter, Residence at 404 Grande Drive G, Minooka, $250,000, July 3.

Mokena

Bryan P. Bullington to Grant D. and Tiffany E. McCracken, Residence at 20116 Oakwood Drive, Mokena, $815,000, July 17.

Michael E. Orlikowski to Jennifer and Christopher Agate, Residence at 12003 Ashbrook Lane, Mokena, $823,000, July 15.

Kenneth E. Surma to Sanar William and Emily Jacqueline William, Residence at 20216 Oakwood Drive, Mokena, $725,000, June 4.

Big Homes LLC Series 9880 to Helena Villar and Jarrett Oswald, Residence at 10400 O’Connell Ave., Mokena, $450,000, July 17.

Vince J. Butkowski to Cathleen M. Petreikis, Residence at 11402 Wild Berry Lane, Mokena, $335,000, July 17.

Margaret E. Montelongo to Hanna Ricely and Paul Chmura, Residence at 11052 Kimberly Trail, Mokena, $355,000, June 27.

Frederick W. Guendling to Carrie A. Guendling, Residence at 11021 Second St., Mokena, $300,000, July 18.

Marys Lane Lompas LLC to Robert and Michele Bermingham, Residence at 18750 S. Marjorie Parkway, Mokena, $385,000, June 17.

New Lenox

Silverline Builders LLC to Darren Ludwig and Nicole Marie Ludwig, Residence at 1220 Georgias Way, New Lenox, $1.3 million, July 26.

Scott Miller to Morgan Camodeca, Residence at 1220 Town Crest Drive 3, New Lenox, $222,000, June 5.

Kelly Gaba to Lisa Finlay and Robert T. Brown, Residence at 1230 N. Cooper St., New Lenox, $340,000, July 25.

Franconia Real Estate Services to Alexis Lynn Mackay and Alexander Frank Zacek, Residence at 2418 Kerry Winde Drive, New Lenox, $357,000, July 10.

Kratovil Trust to Beverly and Garry Hine, Residence at 2098 Traemore Lane, New Lenox, $485,000, June 11.

Distinctive Homebuilders Limited to Deborah L. Kowalkowski & Sarah R. Kowalkowski, Residence at 2133 Sky Harbor Drive, New Lenox, $475,000, July 15.

Deborah W. Smith to William F. Quinlan, Residence at 2035 Royalglen Drive, New Lenox, $485,000, July 2.

Lamarche Trust to Timothy Hartwig, Residence at 1941 Airway Court 5, New Lenox, $60,000, July 24.

Distinctive Homebuilders Limited to Stacy M. Doerre, Residence at 2159 Sky Harbor Drive, New Lenox, $505,719, July 24.

Donald P. Bulow to Matthew and Constance M. Ortman, Residence at 415 Siesta Drive, New Lenox, $534,000, July 12.

Daniel L. Kopp to Miguelantonio Pickett and Roxanne Davis, Residence at 3410 Edgecreek Drive, New Lenox, $405,000, June 10.

Donald G. Richardson to Bryce Palmer and Monica Smith, Residence at 310 S. Prairie Road, New Lenox, $270,000, May 30.

James J. Domzal to Justin P. Rentner, Residence at 2738 Foxwood Drive, New Lenox, $275,000, July 10.

Plainfield

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Connor J. and Elizabeth T. McFadden, Residence at 23447 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $677,897, July 22.

Claude N. Ragusa to Shukhrta Shakhbozov and Ganjina Qurbonbekova, Residence at 13710 Marigold Road, Plainfield, $530,000, July 11.

Jerry L. Robinson to Marketha F. Jackson, Residence at 4122 Dalewood Drive, Plainfield, $260,000, April 26.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Jamie Meerae Kim and Robin Adam Kim, Residence at 16124 S. Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $579,900, July 24.

Peter N. Metrou to Nenad Dulovic, Residence at 22554 Deer Path Lane, Plainfield, $526,000, June 17.

Abdul Vayani to Brian Gutierrez, Residence at 23126 W. Oak St., Plainfield, $330,000, June 10.

Antonio Mauricio Biasoto Da Cruz to Abdul Aziz Mohammed, Residence at 24172 Pear Tree Court, Plainfield, $339,000, July 17.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rashika Prakash and Vibhor Binayprasad Sahay, Residence at 12843 S. Beckham Drive, Plainfield, $650,000, July 12.

Hollas A. Hamilton to Omar Ortiz, Residence at 2116 Willow Lakes Drive, Plainfield, $345,000, May 23.

Alice J. Wagner to Monika Radaviciute and Rich Lisauskas, Residence at 2838 Sun Valley Drive, Plainfield, $275,000, July 11.

Anne E. Cochran to Aaron and Kimberly Adams, Residence at 24225 Mill Creek Lane, Plainfield, $525,000, July 19.

Jeffrey David Fell to Joseph and Deidre Pavlik, Residence at 25413 W. Ryan Lane, Plainfield, $489,000, July 8.

Silverthorne Development Co. to James and Ellen White, Residence at 25419 W. Alison Road, Plainfield, $543,720, July 8.

Stephen Schuttinga to Danny and Araceli Garcia, Residence at 11440 S. Kristi Drive, Plainfield, $520,000, July 9.

Alaa Abbas to Gerardo Hernandez and Maria Belen Dorado, Residence at 26058 W. 127th St., Plainfield, $130,000, May 28.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Christopher and Devyn Harter, Residence at 23439 W. Lansdowne Road, Plainfield, $730,422, July 17.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Rajesh Sharma, Residence at 17005 S. Corinne Circle, Plainfield, $484,692, July 9.

Randy Lee Gonzalez to Frank Breier, Residence at 1924 Great Falls Drive, Plainfield, $305,000, June 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Srinath Kagitham and Shiva Priya Kagitham, Residence at 14725 S. Starflower Circle, Plainfield, $599,990, July 23.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Brian M. Kois, Residence at 14735 S. Azalia Circle, Plainfield, $450,090, July 23.

Russell Burroughs to Keegan P. Mastroe, Residence at 14341 General Court, Plainfield, $505,000, July 11.

Brian D. Ek to Amanda M. Siebers and Matthew Allen Whaley, Residence at 1902 Arbor Falls Drive, Plainfield, $410,000, July 8.

Greg Fink to Michael and Melissa Kap, Residence at 16010 S. Dan O’Connell Drive, Plainfield, $157,500, June 28.

David Bienemann to Ronald Obena and Liza Palmones Obena, Residence at 16018 S. Selfridge Circle, Plainfield, $650,000, June 15.

Fabian Robles to Luis Pena, Residence at 16530 S. McAllister Road, Plainfield, $322,000, June 27.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Tasha Johnson and Blanche Holman, Residence at 16055 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $649,900, July 19.

Martha A. Contreras to Ashish Thareja and Diksha Batra, Residence at 13937 Meadow Lane, Plainfield, $580,000, June 26.

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Akash Patel and Divya Shukla, Residence at 16117 Clearwater Drive, Plainfield, $629,900, July 23.

Romeoville

Jovan Postoloski to Teresa Medina Quini and Moises Arreola, Residence at 1163 W. Maggie Lane, Romeoville, $336,500, May 8.

Matt Machuta to Edgar Javier Sanjuan Ortega and Mirian Ruiz, Residence at 23 Juliet Ave., Romeoville, $186,000, June 26.

Ted Bowles to Nicole Marie Cagle and Sharon Ward, Residence at 1766 Rebecca Drive, Romeoville, $277,000, July 2.

B&R Homes Inc. to Gabriel and Karina Arreola, Residence at 1683 William Drive, Romeoville, $369,900, July 17.

Homes By MB LLC to Melissa Ann Henriott, Residence at 201 Robbin Drive, Romeoville, $259,900, July 23.

Courtney E. Scharnagle to Alyssa Marie Guerra Alvarado and Elias Alvarado, Residence at 2058 Whitmore Drive, Romeoville, $345,000, June 22.

Angela Simpson to Ricardo Perez Jr. and Magdalena Gracian, Residence at 239 Tallman Ave., Romeoville, $232,000, July 2.

Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Sophie Marie Williams, Residence at 204 Gordon Ave., Romeoville, $265,000, June 27.

Shorewood

Joshua M. Horrighs to Maciej and Mariah Gajdur, Residence at 141 Picnic St., Shorewood, $290,000, June 24.

NC Global LLC to Nicolae and Natalia Dimitriu, Residence at 24426 River Crossing Drive, Shorewood, $440,750, June 28.

David Morgan to Andrea Guerrero and Israel Akinbobuyi, Residence at 410 Westshore Drive, Shorewood, $224,000, July 12.

Haxhi Mulla to Jae Suk Lee, Residence at 1930 Moran Drive, Shorewood, $430,000, July 10.

Thomas C. Wittkofski to Joanne F. Knott, Residence at 409 Buckingham Place, Shorewood, $200,000, July 23.

Silverthorne Development Co. to Markisha B. Mitchell and Bernice F. Bond, Residence at 21011 Lakewoods Lane, Shorewood, $569,990, July 8.

105 Management LLC to Mario Compean, Residence at 25608 W. Black Road, Shorewood, $475,000, July 2.

Allison L. Skinner to Katie Lynn Glotz and Rebecca Johnson, Residence at 1976 Parkside Drive, Shorewood, $226,000, July 9.

Gerardo Bibian to Joslyn and Jeremy Crnich, Residence at 1224 Country Drive, Shorewood, $415,000, July 16.

Katherine M. Rotnicki to Shawn and Kari Hamilton, Residence at 21043 Kenmare Drive, Shorewood, $540,000, June 28.

Robert Yates to Kevin J. and Erin Richner, Residence at 1221 David A. Barry Drive, Shorewood, $459,500, June 5.

Victoria L. Isaacs to Gerardo and Saraya Bibian, Residence at 21321 S. Forest View Drive, Shorewood, $675,000, July 17.

Wilmington

Nicolette Rusnak to Francine Wendorff, Residence at 105 Fossil Ridge Road, Wilmington, $55,000, June 19.

Lacy Lucas to Tori A. Vloedman and Trever T. Burns, Residence at 402 E. Kankakee River Drive, Wilmington, $191,000, June 25.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Christy Goodwin, Residence at 281 Jennifer Lane, Wilmington, $200,000, July 15.

John D. Savage Jr. to Daryl Justice, Residence at 166 Catfish Circle, Wilmington, $50,000, July 18.

Two Brothers Capital LLC to Wilson Marrerro and Vanessa L. Kinman, Residence at 1953 Lakewood Drive, Wilmington, $260,000, June 7.

Ryannon M. Sims to Breanna Petty, Residence at 305 S. Outer Drive, Wilmington, $215,000, July 9.