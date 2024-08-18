Milano Bakery offers bread special for 109th anniversary

The Milano Bakery storefront on Chicago Street in Joliet. (Lathan Goumas)

Milano Bakery in Joliet is offering Fresh Milano bread for $1.09 a pack (limit two) through Aug. 24 in honor of its 109th birthday, the fourth-generation family business announced on its Facebook page on Monday.

Bakery hours are 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 am. to noon on Sunday.

Mjlano bakery is locagted at 433 S. Chicago St. in Joliet.

For more information, call 815-727-2253 or visit milanobakery.com.

