Blues Brothers back again in Joliet

Jim Belushi and Dan Aykroyd of the Blues Brothers perform Friday night at the Blues Brothers Con 2022 at the Old Joliet Prison. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi return to the Old Joliet Prison on Saturday.

Blues Brothers Con will be held for a second year at the former Joliet Correctional Center on Collins Street from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The prison, closed by the state in 2002, was used for the opening scene of the “Blues Brothers” movie that came out in 1980 starring Aykroyd and the late John Belushi.

The event on Saturday will mark the second Blues Brothers Con, which was first held in 2022 with Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, John Belushi’s brother, performing with the Blues Brothers band.

They are the headline act Saturday and are scheduled to perform at 9:30 p.m.

People filled the lawn with the Old Joliet Prison for the previous Blues Brothers Con. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Acts that appear before that are Al Spears & The Hurricane Project, Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials, Toronzo Cannon & The Chicago Way, Ronnie Baker Brooks and Curtis Salgado.

The event this year as in 2022 has attracted worldwide attention, according to a news release put out by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which managed the Old Joliet Prison.

Tickets have been purchased by people from 11 countries on six continents, according to the release.

Museum officials did not respond to requests for interviews on the event, including the availability of tickets. But general admission is priced at $55 for adults and $25 for children (18 and under), according to the museum web site.

General parking for the event will be available in nearby lots that have not been identified, according to the museum website.

Items allowed at the event, according to the museum web site, include bag chairs, strollers and wagons, blankets, ponchos, diaper bags, purses and backpacks.

Prohibited items include food and beverages, coolers, umbrellas, tents, fireworks, barbecue grills, and pets other than service animals.

Fans sporting tuxedo tee shirts cheered on the Blues Brothers when they performed at Old Joliet Prison in 2022. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Event schedule

• 11:30 a.m.: gate open

• Noon – opening remarks

• 12:30 p.m.: Al Spears & The Hurricane Project

• 2 p.m.: Lil Ed & The Blues Imperials

• 3:30 p.m.: Toronzo Cannon & The Chicago Way

• 5 p.m.: Ronnie Baker Brooks

• 7 p.m.: Curtis Salgado

• 9:30 p.m: The Blues Brothers featuring Dan Aykroyd & Jim Belushi

• 11 p.m.: event closes

Food and attractions

Food and beverages will be available at the event, which will have other attractions, including:

• A Daley Plaza Bluesmobile Car Show featuring a collection of “Blumos” from around the country and other automobiles associated with the Blues Brothers

• A “Soul Food Cafe Court” with vendors that include Sunshine Mexican Cafe, Popus Popcorn & Concessions, Tacos Maui, Super Mercado Joliet, Cemeno’s Pizza, Mucha Salsa, Marion’s Kitchen, Ben’s Soft Pretzel and TCBY Frozen Yogurt

• A Blues Bar Beverage Tent with craft beer, a limited edition Blues Brothers beer, and other adult beverages

• Maxwell Street Merch Market featuring businesses from downtown Joliet and licensesd Blues Brothers merchandise