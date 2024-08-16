Frankfort teen killed in Mokena crash

At 10:14 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Mokena Police Department responded to the crash at Lincoln Highway and Owens Road, according to Mokena Police Chief Brian Benton. (Shaw Local File Photo)

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mokena, police said.

At 10:14 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Mokena Police Department responded to the crash at Lincoln Highway and Owens Road, according to Mokena Police Chief Brian Benton.

The crash involved a Land Rover and Camaro, Benton said.

The 18-year-old driver of the Camaro was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox for head and face injuries, Benton said. The 18-year-old female passenger from Frankfort was dead on arrival, he said.

“It is believed that the occupants of the Camaro were not wearing seatbelts,” Benton said.

Benton said initial indications from witnesses and from the driver of the Land Rover was that the Land Rover was traveling west on Lincoln Highway in the turn lane to turn left onto southbound Owens Road.

The Camaro was traveling east on Lincoln Highway, Benton said.

Both vehicles had the green light and the Land Rover turned left into the path of the Camaro, Benton said. The driver of the Land Rover was not injured, he said.

The driver of the Land Rover was Scott Hersted, 47, of Mokena, Benton said. Hersted was issued a citation for failure to yield while turning left, he said.

Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions from Wolf Road to Tall Grass Drive until 1:40 a.m. Friday, Benton said.

The investigation still remains ongoing as of Friday. Benton said “additional charges may be forthcoming.”