Will County Brewing closes Channahon location

Jamie Albert, owner of Will County Brewing Company in Shorewood, serves Chocolat Swisse imperial stout at the Shorewood HUGS annual chocolate ball fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Posh Banquets & Event Center in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

The Will County Brewing Co. recently announced the closing of its Channahon location on its Facebook page.

The microbrewery, which opened in 2018 in Shorewood, said on Facebook that it will “focus on our brand and the success of our Shorewood taproom.”

Will County Brewing opened its Channahon location in 2023 after River Hawk Brewing closed in 2022 in the same location.

For information, visit shop.willcountybrew.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.