Overnight I-55 lane closures in Bolingbrook scheduled

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Lane closures will take place Thursday night on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the interstate bridge.

The lane closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday for inbound traffic on I-55 approaching Joliet Road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The ramps will not be impacted and at least one inbound lane will remain open at all times, IDOT officials said.

The lanes closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday when a new traffic pattern will be in place.

In the new configuration, there will be three inbound lanes and ramps remain the same, IDOT officials said.

The three inbound I-55 lanes that approach Joliet Road will split and the right inbound lane will shift slightly to the left, IDOT officials said. Two left inbound lanes will shift over to the outbound side and will merge back over to the inbound side after the bridge.

“The new configuration will allow work to continue on the inbound portion of the bridge and is estimated to remain in place until later this fall,” IDOT officials said. “The public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and to allow extra time for trips through this area.”