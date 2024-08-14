Water Street Long Table Dinner returns to downtown Naperville Sept. 22

The fifth annual Long Table Dinner will return to downtown Naperville from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 on Water Street with proceeds benefiting West Suburban Community Pantry. (Photo provided by West Suburban Community Pantry)

The fifth annual Long Table Dinner will be held in downtown Naperville from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 on Water Street with proceeds benefiting West Suburban Community Pantry.

Guests dressed in all-white attire will be treated to a six-course, chef-prepared meal with a welcome cocktail and four additional wine pairings. Guests will dine at one long table along Water Street outside the Hotel Indigo while enjoying music by Pete Ellman Jazz.

Individual tickets and tables of eight are available. A vegetarian menu is also an option. For information and reservations, visit aesbid.com/elp/waterst24. Seating is limited.