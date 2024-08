Rise and Shine Paddle will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Monee Reservoir. (Photo provided Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Treat yourself to doughnuts, coffee and kayaking on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Rise and Shine Paddle will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Monee Reservoir, a Will County forest preserve in Monee Township.

Wake up with a recreational paddle touring the lake and watching for its inhabitants.

This is a recreational program and previous kayaking experience is recommended. Cost: $20 per person; $10 per person without watercraft rental.

Participants must be 18 or older. Must register by Aug. 21.