Lockport going door-to-door to check buildings for lead pipes

Lockport is working to identify and replace lead water connections in the city. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File/AP)

Lockport — The City of Lockport will be going door-to-door in order to finish its ongoing lead service inspections in local water pipes.

According to a release shared by the Lockport Police Department, the inspections will be taking place in “the older part of town” for the next few weeks.

Lockport Public Works Director Brian Lovering explained that the buildings in older developments are more likely to have lead service pipes, but the city does not know which buildings are still impacted.

Lead service pipes are more likely to be found in buildings built and last had plumbing put in prior to 1986. Four buildings were discovered to have heightened lead levels in February.

The door-to-door inspections are scheduled to take place when people are likely to be home and will happen on weekdays between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays they will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no Sunday inspections.

Residents are encouraged to call the Public Works Department if they have any questions.

The lead service inspections are part of an ongoing project to comply with an Illinois Environmental Protecting Agency rule mandating municipalities replace pipes with lead in them. The work is being funded through a state grant program.

Lockport has been working to replace lead piping in the city for several years and sent out surveys to help identify buildings which need work in fall 2023. Replacement work is expected to continue through 2025.