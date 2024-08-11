Troy to host AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

Troy Township will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course for seniors from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood.

Under Illinois law, those older than 55 may qualify for a multiyear auto insurance discount by completing this course. Check with your insurance company for the exact discount and the correct procedure for obtaining it.

Participants must attend both classes to be awarded the certificate.

The course will cost $25, but AARP members pay $20. Payment can be made by cash or check on the first day of class. Advance registration is required by Friday, Sept. 6. Contact Cindy or Oriana at 815-744-1968 or cstasell@troytownship.com to register.