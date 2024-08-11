Lockport celebrates Fire Fest

Lockport residents Luz Rios, Clarybel Ayala (2), and Adam Ayala look at historic newspapers documenting the events of The Great Lockport Fire, during Fire Fest on August 10, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lockport celebrated Fire Fest Saturday to highlight the city’s historic district and commemorate a pivotal event in the community’s history.

“It’s basically a celebration of the Great Fire of 1895 and rebuilding the community in the same year after the fire,” said Steve Winters, president of Main Street Lockport.

The fire took place Aug. 10, 1895, when a “spark from a roofer’s tool set off a conflagration that burned half of downtown Lockport,” according to Main Street Lockport, one of Fire Fest’s organizers.

Fire Fest included live music, beer garden, Fire Fest exhibits, Great Fire history tours, modern and vintage fire engines, food court and the opportunity to drink, dine and shop at more than establishments.