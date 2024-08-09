Joliet Unity Movement works to empower, engage local youth

The Joliet Unity Movement celebrated youth and families on Aug. 4 at Nowell Park in Joliet with its Annual 815 Youth Day. The day celebrated youth with activities, awards and a dance competition. (Photo provided by Joliet Unity Movement)

The Joliet Unity Movement celebrated youth and families Sunday at Nowell Park in Joliet with its annual 815 Youth Day.

This outreach organization is dedicated to building up and inspiring youth and empowering the community through education, engagement, motivation and recreation, according to the Joliet Unity Movement’s website.

“This event has become a cherished end-of-summer celebration for youth and families in Joliet and the surrounding areas,” Willie Ervins, Joliet Unity Movement president, said in a news release. “Nearly 300 participants attended to celebrate our youth and children, showcasing their talent, skills, and joy throughout the day.

Highlights of the event included performances from Pretty Savage Elite Dance Team, Will County Warriors Wrestling Club, SUDA International Training Center, El Mago the Magician, Crosstown Exotic Reptile Show, Ace of Kustomz Face Painting and Tim Smith 2 Story Bounce Houses.

The day also featured a basketball tournament and “the largest dance-off in 815 history with DJ Miss Tiff,” according to the release. In addition, 15 resource vendors provided essential information to families.

The Joliet Unity Movement celebrated youth and families on Aug. 4 at Nowell Park in Joliet with its Annual 815 Youth Day. A basketball tournament was among the event's activities. (Photo provided by Joliet Unity Movement)

Finally, “children were celebrated with awards, medals, and cash prizes,” according to the release.

One way the Joliet Unity Movement knows its fulfilling its mission of “Building and Inspiring Children’s Lives, Empowering the Community,” is seeing its effects on the young people it’s served.

“We have seen our youth return year after year, and this year we witnessed some of our former youth participants, now adults, mentoring younger children attending 815 Day,” Ervins said in the release. “This is the movement in our mission and the purpose of our passion.”

Joliet Unity Movement will host its 2024 Home Ownership Seminar at 11 a.m. Saturday. To register and for more information, call 815-324-2499 or email movement@joliet815.com.

For more information on the Joliet Unity Movement, visit joliet815.com or facebook.com/JolietUM.