Joliet police drug investigation leads to 3 arrests

Joliet officers found suspected heroin, methamphetamine, syringes, pipes and pills inside of a west side residence following a lengthy investigation by the police department’s narcotics unit.

The alleged discovery of those drugs on Wednesday at a residence in the 400 block of East Bevan Drive led to the arrests of Nathaniel Kilburn, 35, of Peotone, Michael Carson, 69, of Joliet and Scott Wells, 54, of Joliet, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The three men were found within the East Bevan Drive residence, English said. The residence is roughly a mile away from Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital and Joliet West High School.

Only Kilburn was taken to the Will County jail because he had a warrant for failing to appear in court on unrelated theft charges, English said.

Wells and Carson were not arrested on charges considered eligible for jail under the pretrial provision of the SAFE-T Act. The two men were released from police custody and given a notice to make a court appearance at a future date.

Kilburn and Carson were charged with possession of a controlled substance, English said. Kilburn was further charged with possession of drug equipment, he said.

Wells was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, English said.