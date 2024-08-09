Joe and Donna Marshall celebrated for baseball careers

A retirement ceremony was held Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, for Donna and Joe Marshall after 45 years of dedication to Crest Hill Pony League and the DuPage River Conference, which Joe helped create, among other baseball accomplishments. Joe Marshall posted a 2,016-748 record as a coach in Pony, grade school and high school baseball, including three Pony League state championships and a runner-up IESA State finish. Donna also was a tireless volunteer, working on the fields, in the concession stand and with league finances. “We would like to thank everyone who attended,” the couple wrote. “It was an event [we] will cherish forever.” (Photo provided by Joe Marshall)