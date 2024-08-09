Boys golf: 5 storylines to watch across the Herald-News area in 2024

Wheaton Academy’s Owen Coniaris and Lemont’s Joey Scott talk before starting the 2023 Class 2A Lemont Golf Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The high school boys golf season is upon us, and while there are many intriguing storylines across the Herald-News coverage area we’ll be following, here are just five to keep an eye on.

How does Lemont follow a state runner-up run?

Lemont had the best team run of any boys squad in the Herald-News area in 2023, finishing second at the Class 2A State Finals. Its best individual golfer, eighth-place state finisher Eddie Scott, is off to college now.

However, ninth-place finisher Joey Scott is back for his penultimate year of high school to lead the way. No. 3 golfer Robert Politza is also gone, while fourth golfer Matthew Devoy is back after finishing 86th at state last year.

There are pieces there, but Lemont will need them all to come together.

Lemont’s Matthew Devoy tees off in the 2023 Class 2A Lemont Golf Sectional at Wedgewood Golf Course in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Quinn Swienton’s swan song

While Scott is likely the top returning golfer in the area, Quinn Swienton is also a name to keep an eye on.

The Joliet Catholic linksman finished 74th at the 2A state championship and is back for one last go of it. He was the lone Hilltopper to make it down to Bloomington/Normal last season and will surely be looking to improve on his state placement before hanging up the clubs on his high school career.

And it’s Casey Sanborn’s, too

Casey Sanborn is the top returning individual golfer in the Class 3A bracket after the Plainfield North golfer finished tied for 35th at last fall’s state finals with a two-day score of 159.

It’s his final season as well, and he’ll be looking to go out even higher. Nineteen golfers who finished ahead of him were seniors, so with another year of experience under his belt there’s plenty of room to step up in the rankings.

Plainfield North’s Casey Sanborn tees off during the 2023 Class 3A Plainfield North Boys Golf Sectional at Whitetail Ridge Golf Course in Yorkville. (Sandy Bressner)

Lockport looking to bounce back

Make no mistake, making the state tournament is hard. Anyone who does deserves credit and props. However, Lockport didn’t make the impact at the 3A state tournament that it was hoping for in 2023.

Lockport qualified for the tourney, but missed the team cut with a Day 1 score of 337. Joey Sluzas, the Porters’ top golfer who finished tied for 35th, is gone. None of the other Porters made the individual cut, and only three others from last year’s varsity roster return.

Lockport’s Joey Sluzas tees off at Odyssey Golf Foundation for the 2022 Class 3A Andrew Regional. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Quinn, Kuchar back to lead Minooka

Minooka is in the same boat as Lockport – a talented team that deserves props for making the Class 3A state tournament but failed to make the team cut with a Day 1 score of 329.

Top golfer Carter Stephenson, who finished tied for 56th individually, is gone now, but TJ Quinn – who finished 61st – is back to lead the team. Sixty-eighth-place finisher Michael Kuchar is also back for more.

Luke Purcell didn’t make the individual cut at state last season, but he’ll return for one final year, and his experience will surely go a long way.