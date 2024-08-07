Joliet Blues Festival returns this weekend

The Mike Wheeler Band with Peaches Staten is the headline act at the Joliet Blues Music Festival on Saturday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. (Photo provided by Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park)

The sixth annual Joliet Blues Festival will be Saturday at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park.

Four bands will perform at the outdoor pavilion in the park located along the Des Plaines River at 201 W. Jefferson St.

The performance line-up includes:

Joe Asselin (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.).

The Sean McKee Band (5 to 6 p.m.).

Brother John Kattke with Marqueal Jordan (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.).

The Mike Wheeler Band with Peaches Staten (8 to 9 p.m.).

Attendees should bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating, according to a news release from Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park announcing the event. Food, brews and wine will be available, but no outside food or drink will be allowed.

“For everyone to have a good and safe time, the following are not allowed: outside alcohol and food, coolers, tents, umbrellas and pets,” according to the release.

Performers seen last year at the Joliet Blues Festival held at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Bicentennial Park provided information about the performers.

• Joe Asselin is based in Nashville but formerly was in Champaign, Illinois, where he performed with Kilborn Alley playing guitar and harmonica while composing songs. Their albums, “Put It in the Alley” and “Tear Chicago Down” were nominated for the Blues Music Award. In 2024, Asselin won the Chicago Blues Challenge as a soloist.

• The Sean McKee Band in 2023 released the CD “In This Life” following the album “So Long My Queen.” The band won the Windy City Blues challenge and represented Chicago at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. The band regularly plays at Buddy Guy’s Legends club in Chicago.

• Brother John Kattke has been a resident musician at Buddy Guy’s Legends in Chicago for more than 30 years. He has jammed with Eric Clapton and Steve Miller. He has accompanied Buddy Guy and Junior Wells as well as appearing on their albums. Marqueal Jordon’s album “Intention & Purpose” yielded two Top 20 hits on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Singles Chart – “If You Only Knew” and “The Edge.” His third solo album, “All We Have Are Moments,” was released in 2022.

• Mike Wheeler and Peaches Staten are in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Wheeler was a member of Big James & The Chicago Playboys with whom he recorded five albums. He has shared the stage with Koko Taylor, Buddy Guy, B.B. King and George Benson. Staten’s latest CD, “Live From Legends,” was recorded at Buddy Guy’s Legends. She is a regular performer at the Kingston Mines and Blue Chicago clubs.

The Joliet Blues Festival is presented by Will-Joliet Bicentennial Park, Inc., which raises money for year-round park events. The sponsor is Dot Foods.

If you go

• Tickets are $15 online in advance and $20 Saturday at the gate. Tickets can be purchased online at jolietbluesmusicfestival.com.

• Festival attendees must have identification to enter.

• Free parking will be available in the parking lots south of Jefferson Street.

• For more information, visit jolietbluesmusicfestival.com or call 815-724-3761.