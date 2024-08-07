Free parking coming to downtown Joliet this year

A car is parked near a parking meter in downtown Joliet in March. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

People will be able to park free in downtown Joliet at some polnt later this year, city officials said Tuesday.

The plan is to end metered parking on the streets and permit two-hour free parking for street spaces. There will continue to be a charge for using the city’s Ottawa Street parking deck.

“Now more than ever we need to do it,” Councilman Cesar Cardenas said, pointing to the potential positive impact of switching to free parking at a time when many downtown streets will be under construction.

Construction often is a deterrent to customers. But free parking could be a “game changer” for downtown businesses, Cardenas said.

Councilman Cesar Cardenas (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

“I’ve been looking forward to this,” he said. “I have a downtown business. No one’s carrying a pocketful of quarters anymore.”

Cardenas commented on free parking after a meeting in which the City Council approved spending $56,738 for a mobile license plate reader. The device will be used to patrol downtown streets and regulate the two-hour parking limit.

The city wants to put a time limit on free parking to prevent all-day parkers from taking spaces that are close to businesses and convenient for their customers. The mobile license plate reader will allow police to ticket violators without having to rely on meters that are in place today.

The city parking deck and another on Scott Street that the city sold to private developer John Bays would continue to be available for longer parking.

A person pays for street parking downtown at a kiosk station. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

City Manager Beth Beatty said while the plan is to have two-hour, free parking in place this year, city officials can’t put a target date out yet.

“We’re still working on our comprehensive plan for downtown parking,” she said.

The key factor, she said, is ensuring the mobile license plate reader is ready to go, so the technology is in place for policing the two-hour limit.

Public Works Director Greg Ruddy when questioned by Cardenas as to when that would be said he did not have a date but it would be “this year.”

The city has been moving toward free parking since a parking consultant made the recommendation last year. In March, the council expanded the consultant’s contract to develop a plan for implementation of free parking.