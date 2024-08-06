August 05, 2024
Woman killed in crash near Joliet at Route 30 and Cherry Hill Road

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois State Police vehicle sits at the Speed Catches Up With You speed awareness campaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Joliet.

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash near Joliet on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

The driver of a Ford Mustang was killed when her car crossed into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on Route 30 near Joliet on Monday morning.

The accident at about 10:17 a.m. near Cherry Hill Road shut down the highway for four hours as Illinois State Police investigated.

The driver of the Mustang was a 44-year-old woman whose name was not released as of 4 p.m.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger were treated for injuries at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox and released, Major David Keltner with the state police said.

The Mustang was heading west when it crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons, Keltner said.

