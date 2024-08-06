Will County sheriff releases results of July speed enforcement

The Will County Sheriff's Office in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Will County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign throughout the month of July reminding motorists to slow down.

The speed enforcement effort was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

During the campaign, deputies issued:

• 169 speeding citations

• 4 cell phone citations

• 1 criminal arrest

• 4 suspended/revoked license arrests

• 11 uninsured motorist citations

• 24 other traffic citations

The speed enforcement effort was made possible by federal safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.