U.S. Rep. Underwood holds Joliet town hall meeting Wednesday

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, will hold a town hall meeting in Joliet on Wednesday.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St.

Underwood’s office in a news release said she will discuss her work in Congress, including Community Project Funding she secured for the 14th District.

“The town halls are also a forum where residents of the 14th District can ask questions and share their perspectives on issues,” the release said.

Those interested in attending are asked to fill out an online form that can be found on Underwood’s website, underwood.house.gov. Anyone with questions can call Underwood’s office at (630) 549-2190.

The Joliet event is one of four town hall meetings Underwood plans to hold in August. Others are scheduled in Aurora at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, in the East Aurora School District 131 Board Room, 310 Seminary Ave., in DeKalb at 6 p.m. on Aug. 15, location to be determined, and in the Illinois Valley region atnnoon on Aug. 17, location to be determined.

“We have held more than 55 town hall meetings since I came to Congress, and I look forward to our summer series every year,” Underwood said in the release.