2 people shot Saturday in Lockport Township

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot Saturday night in Lockport Township.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township after a 911 call was placed about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found two people in the street who had been shot, according to the release.

A 65-year-old Lockport Township man was shot in the head, and a 40-year-old Joliet woman was shot in the right foot, according to the release.

The responding deputies immediately performed life-saving measures on the victims until Lockport Township Fire Protection District members arrived, according to the release. The man and the woman were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The man was later flown to a Chicago-area hospital in critical condition, according to the release. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators came to the scene to investigate the shooting and police canvassed the neighborhood, according to the release. They learned the gunfire came from an unknown vehicle that fled the area.

“Witnesses stated that the unknown vehicle was driving East on Nobes Avenue when the shooting occurred and continued East on Nobes Avenue at a high rate of speed,” according to the release. “Witnesses lost sight of the vehicle as the vehicle drove past Green Garden Place in the Fairmont area of Lockport Township.”

The shooting appears to be a targeted attack, but detectives haven’t determined a motive, according to the release.

Despite numerous interviews regarding the shooting, detectives received no cooperation from the possible intended targets of the shooting, according to the release.

“Thus far, no one is in custody for this cowardice senseless act of violence,” according to the release.

About 4 p.m. Sunday, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons And Tactics team conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Nobes Avenue that is related to this shooting, according to the release. Police were still on the scene at 7 p.m. so police advise people to avoid the area if possible.

“Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in this investigation in locating and providing surveillance video of the incident or of the vehicle fleeing the area,” according to the release. “This information can remain confidential and anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tom Hannon at 815-727-8574, ext 4965, or email THannon@willcosheriff.org.