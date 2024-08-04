Pace connects with community with Activate Joliet event

Joliet — Pace hosted its Activate Joliet event Saturday, Aug. 3 in conjunction with the Joliet Kidz Fest as a way to connect with the community and commemorate the bus service’s 40th anniversary.

The afternoon event followed a morning dedication ceremony in which Pace’s Chicago Street bus depot, which was redesigned and improved in 2022, was dedicated to former state senator and Will County Executive Larry Walsh Sr.

Walsh Sr. died in 2020 after spending more than 50 years in public service positions and local politics. Activate Joliet was attended by Mayor Terry D’Arcy, Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski, Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger and state Rep. Larry Walsh Jr.

A plaque dedicated to Walsh Sr. now adorns the side of the building, noting his work to improving public transit in Illinois, including advocating for Pace’s right to use buses on the shoulder of Interstate-55 and funding the ADA paratransit service.

A plaque at the Pace bus terminal in Joliet dedicating the transit hub to former State Senator and Will County Executive Larry Walsh, Sr. (Jessie Molloy)

“He gave a lot of support to Pace and to all transit projects, including the rebuild of this center, using Rebuild Illinois Money,” said Metzger, who added that the new facility is fully air conditioned and heated, connects more easily to Metra and Amtrak trains than it previously had and contains bathroom facilities, as well as monitors to track arriving and departing buses for passengers waiting inside.

“This is what a transit terminal should look like,” she said.

During Saturday’s event, which was funded by an RTA grant, families were encouraged to enjoy free refreshments, including tacos, popcorn and snow cones, as well as music from the Soul Kings band while learning about the services provided by Pace.

Pace employees, Yana Cruthird, Denise Hanks (a million miler operator), and David Dines enjoy popcorn and more at Activate Joliet on Aug. 3, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

“We want to let people know that we’re here, what a great service we have and that we’re safe and convenient to ride,” Metzger said. “We have an excellent service, and we want people to utilize it.”

As well as the entertainment and refreshments, Pace provided crafts for kids as well as a “touch-a-bus” experience that the Joliet Fire Department joined with some of its newest ambulances and vehicles.

Among the vehicles available for families to touch was Pace’s first all-electric bus, which currently runs a route from the 95th Street red line station to Moraine Valley Community College in Palos Park.

Activate Joliet, hosted by Pace on Aug. 3, 2024, offers attendees the opportunity to explore Pace vehicles. (Laurie Fanelli)

Pace currently is awaiting several more electric buses to run on its local routes and the bus-on-shoulder service from Plainfield to Chicago.

Several informational booths available at the event included information about careers at Pace and CPR demonstrations from the fire department. The fire department also provided information to interested visitors about the mental health services it provides with Joliet Township for residents free of cost.