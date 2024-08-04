August 04, 2024
Oasis Mexican restaurant now in Lockport and Crest Hill

By Shaw Local News Network
The Oasis ,Mexican Grill, at 1250 E. 9th St. Lockport.

The Oasis ,Mexican Grill, at 1250 E. 9th St. Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Oasis Mexican Grill and Birria recently opened at 1250 E 9th St. Lockport.

This is Oasis’ second restaurant in the area as it has a Crest Hill location at 2424 Plainfield Road.

The menu offers a variety of staples from tacos to nachos to fajita dinners and more varied dinners.

For more information, visit facebook.com/oasistacos.

