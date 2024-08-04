Oasis Mexican restaurant now in Lockport and Crest Hill

Oasis Mexican Grill and Birria recently opened at 1250 E 9th St. Lockport.

This is Oasis’ second restaurant in the area as it has a Crest Hill location at 2424 Plainfield Road.

The menu offers a variety of staples from tacos to nachos to fajita dinners and more varied dinners.

For more information, visit facebook.com/oasistacos.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.