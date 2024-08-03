State Police to step up alcohol enforcement patrols in Will and DuPage counties

The Illinois State Police has announced it will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement patrols in Cook, Will, DuPage and Kane counties during August. These patrols allow ISP to focus on preventing, detecting and responding to violations associated with impaired driving and the illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Officers working the detail will be watchful for motorists who show signs of impaired driving, operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and transporting open alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 percent of all fatal motor crashes in Illinois.