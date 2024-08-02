See Joliet Public Library’s new outreach van at Saturday’s Kidz Fest

Come out to Kidz Fest on Saturday and see the Joliet Public Library’s new outreach van: JPL On-the-Go. Pictured, from left, are Executive Director Megan Millen, Youth Services Manager Laura Yanchick, Special Projects Coordinator Val Devine, Adult Services Manager Lesley Rose and Deputy Director Jim Deiters. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

Come out to Kidz Fest on Saturday in downtown Joliet and greet the Joliet Public Library’s new outreach van: “JPL On-the-Go.”

JPL On-the-Go features books, a bubble machine, exterior awning, mobile WI-FI and a TV screen, according to a news release from the Joliet Public Library.

Library staff will use the outreach van to visit community events, daycares, neighborhoods, parks, schools and senior facilities, “bringing invaluable services to everyone, especially those without access to the library,” according to the release.

A $269,000 grant from Will County, using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations, funded the outreach van. This grant is “one of several county-wide aimed at expanding library services,” according to the release.

Megan Millen. executive director of the Joliet Public Library, said in the release that the library is “thrilled and so grateful for the generous support of Will County through the ARPA grant.”

“With our JPL-on-the-go vehicle, we will be able to get materials into more hands, and services to more of our residents,” Millen said in the release.

Anyone visiting JPL On-the-Go visitors won’t come into the van. Library staff will come to the visitors and help them learn about library services, sign up for a library card and even check out materials, according to the release.

Jim Deiters, Joliet Public Library deputy director, said in the release that “providing more opportunities outside of our physical buildings is a top goal for us at the Joliet Public Library.”

“The outreach van will help us get to different places, building bonds and fostering relationships between people and their library,” Dieters said in the release.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release that JPL On-the-Go “is a strong example of the transformational impact of Will County’s ARPA allocations.”

“Libraries provide invaluable services to people of all ages and serve as hubs of learning in our communities,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the release. “This outreach vehicle helps break down barriers for Joliet residents to access those services.”

Kidz Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Will County Lot at 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet. For more information, visit jolietccp.com/kidz-fest.

For more information about JPL On-the-Go and its schedule, email Val Devine at vdevine@jolietlibrary or visit jolietlibrary.org.