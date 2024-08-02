Lockport announces extensive lane closures coming to IL Route 7 construction

Construction crews working on the 9th Street (IL-Route 7) channelization project near Summit Drive in Lockport on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The project will include installing a multidirectional turn lane to improve safety and traffic flow along the street that is a main roadway in the city. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Lockport — The City of Lockport has issued an update on coming traffic congestion for the IL Route 7 Channelization Project.

The city announced that for the next two weeks (starting Aug. 1), contractors will be installing new water mains along IL Route 7 (9th Street) from Garfield Street to 8th Street in the north parkway and from Summit Drive to Read Street in the south parkway.

According to a press release from the city, the work will require lane closures along 9th Street, so drivers are advised to be extra alert while going through the corridor and to take alternate routes.

Construction crews working on the 9th Street (IL-Route 7) channelization project near Summit Drive in Lockport on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The project will include installing a multidirectional turn lane to improve safety and traffic flow along the street that is a main roadway in the city. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

While drivers are encouraged to detour around the construction area, the city has noted that businesses in the construction zone are still open, and driveways are still accessible for those wishing to visit them.

The water main installation represents a new piece of the project, as the last two weeks have seen the installation of sanitary sewer bypasses which were needed for the ditch enclosure along IL Route 7.

Contractors have also recently completed the paving of the temporary asphalt in the south parkway of 9th Street east of 7th Street and the north parkway north of 7th Street. The temporary paving will facilitate future phases of the project.