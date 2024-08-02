I-80 lane closures planned this weekend in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, closures will begin starting Saturday, Aug. 3 between Ridge Road in Minooka and U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox. (Shaw Local News Network)

Will County — This weekend, Interstate 80 will be experiencing overnight ramp and lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops in Will County due to ongoing construction.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, closures will begin starting Saturday, Aug. 3 between Ridge Road in Minooka and U.S. 30 in Joliet and New Lenox.

The ramp and lane closures will be accompanied by 15-minute full expressway traffic stops and are needed for crews to remove large signs over the road.

The Briggs Street exit ramp along Interstate 80 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Starting at 9 p.m., IDOT stated that both directions of I-80 will be reduced to one lane between U.S. 30 and Briggs Street, then at 1 a.m. full stops will begin for 15 minutes at a time. The Briggs Street ramp to eastbound I-80 will also be closed during this time.

The ramp and lanes will reopen by 10 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 4.

IDOT stated that drivers should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures, and significant delays during the weekend, and that extra time should be factored into trips through the area.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to flaggers and signage in the work zones and obey the posted speed limits as workers and construction equipment will be present.

The weekend work is part of a $1.3 billion redesign and reconstruction of 16 miles of I-80 which will add and extend auxiliary lanes to improve safety and congestion on the interstate and replace or repair 30 bridges by 2029.

More information about the project is available at I80will.org.