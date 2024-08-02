Chicago man charged with Naperville armed robbery in Will County

A Chicago man was arrested on charges alleging he shot a Naperville man and stole his cash while fighting with him over his settlement money.

On July 25, Kanyon Hardy, 19, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of armed robbery that was reported on April 16 at a residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive in Naperville. The residence is a short distance south of the northernmost boundary of Will County.

Hardy faces three counts of armed robbery, a class X felony that is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison. It is the most serious class of felonies in Illinois, short of first-degree murder.

Hardy also potentially faces an additional 25 years to life in prison as he’s accused of firing a gun during the alleged robbery that caused severe injuries to the victim.

The incident that led to Hardy’s arrest began with a 911 call regarding a shooting at 1:35 p.m. on April 16, according to a court filing from prosecutors to deny Hardy’s jail release.

Officers with the Naperville Police Department found a 22-year-old man lying down on a sidewalk in front of the residence in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, prosecutors said.

The 22-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the leg.

At Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, the man told detectives that he was in court earlier in the day and received a settlement check from his attorney, prosecutors said.

The man went to the bank, deposited the check and then collected $11,000 from the bank, prosecutors said. The man then invited a friend in Lisle over to his residence and even ordered him an Uber ride, prosecutors said.

When the friend arrived, he was accompanied by another friend whom police later identified as Hardy, prosecutors said.

“When they arrived, they were taking pictures with their phones with the settlement money in the garage,” prosecutors said.

The man’s friend and Hardy then pulled out a firearm, prosecutors said. There was a fight between the three men “over the money,” prosecutors said.

“[Hardy] pulled the trigger one time and the bullet struck [the man] in the leg,” prosecutors said.

The man’s friend and Hardy then fled the scene, prosecutors said.

The investigation by police led to Hardy’s arrest on July 24, prosecutors said.