Troy Township hosts AARP Smart Driver safety course

Trooy Township Supervisor Joseph Baltz announced that Troy Township is hosting an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course for Troy Township residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road, Shorewood.

According to Sunday news release, people above age 55 in Illinois can qualify for a multi-year auto insurance discount by completing the course.

“Studies have shown that fewer fatal and injury-causing crashes and fewer violations occur among drivers who have taken this nationally recognized course,” reads the Sunday news release. “Upon completion of the course, each attendee is awarded a certificate.”

The course takes two days, and participants must attend both classes to be awarded a certificate.

The course costs $20, but AARP members pay $20. For more information about Troy Township and its programs and services, visit www.troytownship.com.