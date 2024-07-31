July 31, 2024
Troy Township hosts AARP Smart Driver safety course

Troy Township offices and community center (Denise Unland)

Trooy Township Supervisor Joseph Baltz announced that Troy Township is hosting an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course for Troy Township residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Troy Township Community Center, 25448 W. Seil Road, Shorewood.

According to Sunday news release, people above age 55 in Illinois can qualify for a multi-year auto insurance discount by completing the course.

“Studies have shown that fewer fatal and injury-causing crashes and fewer violations occur among drivers who have taken this nationally recognized course,” reads the Sunday news release. “Upon completion of the course, each attendee is awarded a certificate.”

The course takes two days, and participants must attend both classes to be awarded a certificate.

The course costs $20, but AARP members pay $20. For more information about Troy Township and its programs and services, visit www.troytownship.com.

