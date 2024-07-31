Plainfield hosting competitive bike race Saturday

Pictured are riders taking part in the "Dirty Muddr" Bike Race at Marilla Park in Streator. The 62-mile race was sponsored by Central Illinois Cycling Association. On Saturday, the village of Plainfield will host its inaugural Commercial Street Criterium Cycling Race. Cyclists will race around the track encircling the Village Green, competing at high speeds in nine different races in nine different categories. Organizers are xXx Racing and Sean Metz

The village of Plainfield will revisit its past when it hosts the Commercial Street Criterium Cycling Race on Saturday.

One hundred years ago, Plainfield held bike races around its Village Green, Plainfield Village President John Argoudelis said.

“In a way, we’re bringing back an old tradition to Plainfield, and specific to the Village Green,” Argoudelis said.

The Commercial Street Criterium Cycling Race will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. around Village Green and Commercial Street in Plainfield.

Organizers are xXx Racing and Sean Metz, Argoudelis said. After 6 p.m., cyclists of all ages may try out the track, according to the Commercial Street Criterium Cycling Race Staff Report.

Argoudelis estimated that the event will attract more than 500 people.

“It’s completely a spectator event,” he said. “It’s like watching Nascar or any kid of race.”

Cyclists will race around the track encircling the Village Green, competing at high speeds in nine races in nine different categories, Argoudelis said.

People who live near the event can watch the races from their front porches, while others may bring folding chairs and view the races from the sidewalk, he said.

Moe Joes, Altiro Latin Fusion and Black Dog Vinyl Café will sell food and beverages during the event, according to the staff report.

About 100 residents will be unable to move their cars from their driveway during the event except in an emergency, according to the staff report. Residents and spectators may use the parking lots at Plainfield High School’s Central campus for overflow parking, according to staff reports.

Argoudelis said his interest in Plainfield hosting the Commercial Street Criterium Cycling Race isn’t related to his strong interest in cycling.

“I’m a cyclist, not a racer,” Argoudelis said. “A friend of mine who is racer said he really wanted to bring this race to Plainfield. Downers Grove and Elmhurst and other towns have done this. To me, anything that provides fun recreational things for our village is always a positive thing. It brings people in from out of town and shows what Plainfield has to offer. And we’re bringing it right here for our residents to enjoy and not have to drive somewhere else.”