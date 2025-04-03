Joliet will begin water main work on Ward Avenue Friday

Pipe for the Ingalls Avenue water main project is stacked up along a side street on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Additional work on the Ward Avenue portion of the Spring Creek water main improvement project will begin on Friday, the city of Joliet announced Thursday,

A full road closure will be required for the work on Ward Avenue between Landau and Henderson avenues beginning on Friday, according to the city.

The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project.

A partial road closure will be required on Henderson Avenue in the south bound direction with local traffic allowed, according to the city.

The work on Ward Avenue is expected to be completed, and the road reopened to traffic by May 9, according to the city.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

Any questions should be directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.